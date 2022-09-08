Heavy to very heavy rains predicted in coastal, central Maharashtra from Friday till Sunday

By PTI

MUMBAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rains in coastal and central parts of Maharashtra over the weekend, an official said.

The forecast said isolated areas in coastal districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg will receive heavy to very heavy rains from Friday till Sunday.

Madhya Maharashtra will continue to receive light showers on Friday, though the spells might intensify through the weekend in districts such as Pune and Satara, the official said.

Parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha will continue to receive showers till Sunday, the IMD forecast added.

As per the weather bureau's parameters, heavy rainfall is precipitation of 64.5 millimetres to 115.5 mm in a 24-hour period, while the term "very heavy" is for rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

MUMBAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rains in coastal and central parts of Maharashtra over the weekend, an official said. The forecast said isolated areas in coastal districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg will receive heavy to very heavy rains from Friday till Sunday. Madhya Maharashtra will continue to receive light showers on Friday, though the spells might intensify through the weekend in districts such as Pune and Satara, the official said. Parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha will continue to receive showers till Sunday, the IMD forecast added. As per the weather bureau's parameters, heavy rainfall is precipitation of 64.5 millimetres to 115.5 mm in a 24-hour period, while the term "very heavy" is for rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours.