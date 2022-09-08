Home Nation

Heavy to very heavy rains predicted in coastal, central Maharashtra from Friday till Sunday

Madhya Maharashtra will continue to receive light showers on Friday, though the spells might intensify through the weekend in districts such as Pune and Satara, the official said.

Published: 08th September 2022 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Heavy rain lashed Chennai city on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

Image used for representation. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rains in coastal and central parts of Maharashtra over the weekend, an official said.

The forecast said isolated areas in coastal districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg will receive heavy to very heavy rains from Friday till Sunday.

Madhya Maharashtra will continue to receive light showers on Friday, though the spells might intensify through the weekend in districts such as Pune and Satara, the official said.

Parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha will continue to receive showers till Sunday, the IMD forecast added.

As per the weather bureau's parameters, heavy rainfall is precipitation of 64.5 millimetres to 115.5 mm in a 24-hour period, while the term "very heavy" is for rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rains Maharashtra
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp