Home Nation

I-T raids Raj min’s premises across 4 states

The I-T department also conducted searches at business premises and residences in Kotputli (the minister’s constituency in Jaipur district). 

Published: 08th September 2022 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR/DEHRADUN:  On a day when the top Congress leadership congregated at Kanyakumari for the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign, the Income Tax Department on Wednesday swooped on the premises of a minister considered close to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. 

Sources said raids focused on manufacturers, suppliers, their associates and acquaintances involved in mid-day meals.Dozens of I-T sleuths accompanied by CRPF personnel reached residences and establishments belonging to the Rajasthan MoS higher education and home Rajendra Yadav in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.  

The action involved irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme and other funding, a charge the minister denied. The I-T department also conducted searches at business premises and residences in Kotputli (the minister’s constituency in Jaipur district). ens

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp