I-T raids Raj min’s premises across 4 states

By Express News Service

JAIPUR/DEHRADUN: On a day when the top Congress leadership congregated at Kanyakumari for the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign, the Income Tax Department on Wednesday swooped on the premises of a minister considered close to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Sources said raids focused on manufacturers, suppliers, their associates and acquaintances involved in mid-day meals.Dozens of I-T sleuths accompanied by CRPF personnel reached residences and establishments belonging to the Rajasthan MoS higher education and home Rajendra Yadav in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The action involved irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme and other funding, a charge the minister denied. The I-T department also conducted searches at business premises and residences in Kotputli (the minister’s constituency in Jaipur district). ens

