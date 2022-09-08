Home Nation

Indian Army and Chinese troops disengage from Gogra-Hotsprings standoff point

It is significant as there had been a state of stalemate since the 13th round of the Corps Commander level talks held on October 10, 2021.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. (File | AFP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and China have begun disengaging their troops on Thursday from another standoff point in Eastern Ladakh. It is significant as there had been a state of stalemate since the 13th round of the Corps Commander level talks held on October 10, 2021.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said, “On 8th September 2022, according to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings (Patrolling Point-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas.” The statement has been released jointly by both India and China

The 16th round of talks were held on July 16 to discuss further disengagement in the friction points in the sector. The Corps Commanders had met in the Chushul area, on the Indian side of the LAC. The Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta led the Indian side.

There had been no moving back of the troops since the 13th round of the Corps Commander level talks held on October 10, 2021. Things on the ground did not change even after the 15th Round of talks on March 11, 2022.

The earlier talks had led to resolution and disengagement from the North & South Bank of Pangong Tso (North and South Banks), Galwan (Patrolling Point 14) and Gogra (PP 17A) areas. Each side currently has around 50,000-60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector.

