India’s power crisis over? Domestic production stable, no takers for pricey imported coal

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With domestic coal production stabilising, there are no takers for pricey coal imported during the peak of India’s power crisis in June and July this year. Government sources say around 2-3 lakh tonnes of imported coal are parked at eastern ports of India.

Domestic coal production is now stable and sufficient to fulfill the demand in the country. As such, imported coal, which is five to seven times more expensive, is lying idle.

“Two-three shiploads have arrived and are lying at the eastern coast of India since the past few days. We are waiting for the railway to transport them to their destination,” said a government official.

To tackle the power crisis due to coal shortage, the power ministry had earlier directed all states and domestic coal-based power generators to import at least 10% of their requirement for blending.

Then the government assigned Coal India Limited (CIL) to import coal on behalf of all state gencos. But just after a month or so, the power ministry withdrew its mandatory imported coal blending order.

In June, CIL floated two medium-term tenders for sourcing 6 million tonnes from abroad. CIL gave the contract to Indonesia-based PT Bara Daya Energy consortium to import 7.91 lakh tonnes to meet the August-September requirement.

“Even though we have a contract with states power gencos to supply coal, they will never buy imported coal at inflated rates. It means, the imported coal bill has to borne by the Centre,” said the official.

Miscalculation by the power ministry about coal shortage is responsible for the mess, the official claimed.

