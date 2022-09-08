Home Nation

Kejriwal to lead 'Tiranga Yatra' in Haryana's Adampur ahead of crucial bypoll

The 'Tiranga Yatra' will start from Kranti Chowk in Adampur, Hisar, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will lead a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Haryana's Adampur on Thursday and address a rally.

Kejriwal arrived in Haryana on Wednesday for a two-day visit.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is accompanying him.

The 'Tiranga Yatra' will start from Kranti Chowk in Adampur, Hisar, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

Kejriwal will later address a rally at the Adampur Mandi, the party added.

The Delhi chief minister's visit to Hisar assumes significance in the wake of the by-poll to the Adampur assembly seat which was necessitated following the resignation of Kuldeep Bishnoi from the Haryana assembly as an MLA.

Bishnoi left Congress and joined the BJP.

The Adampur seat is a stronghold of Bishnoi.

Besides, panchayat polls are also due in Haryana.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal launched his party's 'Make India No.1' campaign from Hisar.

Meanwhile, Haryana BJP Kisan Morcha state vice-president and Sirsa district in-charge Satender Singh, along with his supporters, on Wednesday joined the AAP here in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

After joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Singh said he is influenced by the AAP's ideology and would work for the development of Adampur.

Originally from village Nayoli Khurd (Hisar), Singh had contested from Adampur seat in 2014 on a Congress ticket.

Later, he joined the BJP.

On this occasion, Kejriwal, who is AAP's national convener, said this time there will be a change in Adampur.

"The people of Adampur want to get rid of a family here. The people of Adampur also want development in the area," he said.

Haryana AAP in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, co-in-charge Dinesh Pratap, senior leaders Anurag Dhanda, Ashok Tanwar and Chitra Sarwara were also present.

