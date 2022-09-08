Home Nation

MP: EOW searches church bishop's house, office in Jabalpur after cheating complaint

The EOW had last month registered a case on charges of cheating against Bishop P C Singh after a complaint alleged that he indulged in financial misconduct in running an educational society.

Published: 08th September 2022 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

income tax raid

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

JABALPUR: The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing on Thursday conducted searches at the office and residence of the Church of North India Jabalpur Diocese's bishop against whom a cheating case was registered, an EOW official said.

The EOW had last month registered a case on charges of cheating against Bishop P C Singh after a complaint alleged that he indulged in financial misconduct in running an educational society, of which he is the chairman, EOW's Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh Rajput told PTI.

Searches are on to recover documents related to the alleged misappropriation of funds, he said.

Singh is currently in Germany.

His wife and son were at his residence here, the official said.

"Searches are being conducted at the residence and office of the Board of Education Church of North India (Jabalpur Diocese) chairman Bishop PC Singh for allegedly forging documents to change the educational society's original name and unlawfully diverting students' fees collected by various educational institutions for fulfilling his personal needs," the official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjeet Singh had looked into the complaint and preliminary investigation revealed that Rs 2.70 crore collected as students' fees by the society's various institutions between 2004-05 and 2011-12 was allegedly transferred to religious institutions, misused and spent by the bishop for personal needs, Rajput said.

After the preliminary investigation, a case was registered against Bishop Singh and former assistant registrar of Firms and Societies BS Solanki under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forge document or electronic record) and 120 B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), the EOW official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Church of North India Jabalpur Diocese Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp