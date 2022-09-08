NIA files charge-sheet against six members of banned terror outfit JMB in Bhopal court

By PTI

BHOPAL: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against six members of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in a special court in Bhopal for allegedly propagating the proscribed terror outfit's ideology and conspiring to commit terrorist acts.

These JMB cadres, three of them Bangladeshi immigrants, were involved in propagating the banned organisation's ideology and provoking youths for 'jihad' against India, the NIA said.

The charge sheet was filed in the special NIA court here.

The central agency said investigations have established the accused had conspired along with their associates to commit violent and terrorist acts in the country.

"These accused were found provoking youths to carry out violent jihad in India for the establishment of Caliphate in order to establish Sharia law," the anti-terror agency said.

The accused listed in the charge sheet included three Bangladeshi nationals - Fazar Ali, Waliullah Milon, and Jainul Abidin.

The other three are - Aqeel Ahmed Shaikh, a native of Bihar's Katihar district, Abdul Karim and Sheban Khan, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district.

Some of the accused were initially arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police's Special Task Force (STF) in March this year and the case was handed over to the NIA in April, the agency said.

BHOPAL: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against six members of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in a special court in Bhopal for allegedly propagating the proscribed terror outfit's ideology and conspiring to commit terrorist acts. These JMB cadres, three of them Bangladeshi immigrants, were involved in propagating the banned organisation's ideology and provoking youths for 'jihad' against India, the NIA said. The charge sheet was filed in the special NIA court here. The central agency said investigations have established the accused had conspired along with their associates to commit violent and terrorist acts in the country. "These accused were found provoking youths to carry out violent jihad in India for the establishment of Caliphate in order to establish Sharia law," the anti-terror agency said. The accused listed in the charge sheet included three Bangladeshi nationals - Fazar Ali, Waliullah Milon, and Jainul Abidin. The other three are - Aqeel Ahmed Shaikh, a native of Bihar's Katihar district, Abdul Karim and Sheban Khan, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district. Some of the accused were initially arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police's Special Task Force (STF) in March this year and the case was handed over to the NIA in April, the agency said.