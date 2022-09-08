Parties spar over food scam in MP as toddler, weighing seven kg, hospitalised

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: While opposition Congress demands Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s resignation over the alleged fraud in the Take Home Ration scheme and state government refuses any such fraud denial, a 7-year-old parentless girl weighing just 7kg is battling acute malnourishment in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

The girl identified as Somvati, a resident of Surangi Tola area of Chitrakoot town, has been admitted at the Pediatric ICU of the Satna District Hospital.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted about the issue and asked the Satna district collector to get the minor the best treatment at the district hospital.

The CM has also added that the government will take full care of the little girl in future.

As per doctors at the Satna district hospital, the 7-year-old girl who weighs around 7 kg is underweight by at least 15 kg, while her blood sugar level is three times higher than the normal level for children of her age, meaning she is highly malnourished as well as diabetic.

Sadly, when her mother was pregnant with her, Somvati’s father in adjoining Uttar Pradesh abandoned wife, leaving her with no option, but to return to her parents ‘ place in Chitrakoot.

Just when Somvati was around three years old, her mother too left her and went away with someone else. Since then she has been looked after by maternal aunt Seema, a daily-wage labourer.

Despite being from a very poor family, the girl was never enrolled in the Anganwadi register of the severely malnourished children of her area.

Acting into the matter now, the Satna district administration terminated the services of the local Anganwadi worker and suspended the supervisor of the concerned Anganwadi Center.

Also, the Child Development Project Officer of ICDS in the concerned area has been suspended by the Rewa divisional commissioner on the recommendation of the Satna district collector.

As per informed sources in Satna district, the tribal girl was admitted at the government health facility in the Majhgawan area of Chitrakoot in 2019 and 2020, while she was aged 4 and 5 years and was then eligible to be covered under the ICDS.

