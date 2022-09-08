Home Nation

PM Modi, Shah, Yogi to do rallies in Himachal, plans to come out with golden vision document

BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna said that the Congress in the state is issueless, directionless and leaderless.

Published: 08th September 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: To counter the Congress' guarantees and AAP's freebies to woo voters, the Bhartiya Janta Party has planned out rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani, besides Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to boost the saffron party’s campaign for the assembly elections due in November. The saffron party would also come out with a golden vision document to counter them.

Sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tentatively address a mega Yuva rally on September 20 in Mandi district.

Other central and senior BJP leaders will visit the state in the coming days as their rallies are likely to be scheduled after September 26.

Election Committee Chairman Rajeev Bindal said that a meeting was held for the vision document committee and suggestions have been received from every section of society so that the golden vision document could be prepared. He said that the party had constituted 18 departments for the successful management of the upcoming elections and all teams were working in the field to apprise people of the achievements of the BJP Government.

BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna said that the Congress in the state is issueless, directionless and leaderless. The people had rejected Congress because of corruption and dynastic rule.

"While AAP talks about giving Delhi model of development which is nothing but a model of corruption as people of the state will never accept the Delhi model and the BJP will win the elections on the basis of the unprecedented development that had taken place in the state in the last five years," he said and added that the saffron party reviews the performance of its MLAs.

