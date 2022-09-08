Home Nation

PM Modi unveils 28-ft-tall Netaji statue at India Gate 

The statue is part of the Centre's Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista project, which will have a new Parliament building, new office and residences for the PM and vice-president. 

Published: 08th September 2022 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

28-ft statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in New Delhi.

28-ft statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a 28-ft-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

The statue is part of the Centre's Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista project, which will have a new Parliament building, new office and residences for the prime minister and vice-president and new ministry buildings.

The North and South Blocks, the secretariat buildings flanking Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be converted into museums.

The black granite statue has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 metric tonne.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute after inaugurating 28-ft statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

The block of granite picked for the statue was transported to Delhi from Telangana and the statue was carved out of it in over two months.

Modi also interacted with some workers involved in the redevelopment work of the Central Vista avenue and told them they will be invited for the Republic Day parade, officials said.

ALSO READ | Netaji daughter to miss unveiling of father's statue, wants Govt to consider bringing Bose's remains back 

The prime minister also walked along the gallery in the India Gate premises showcasing the evolution of Central Vista Avenue over the past nine decades.

Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Meenakshi Lekhi and Kaushal Kishore were present at the event among others.

