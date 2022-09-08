Rajpath to Kartavya Path: The journey so far for the revamped 3 km-long Central Vista

By Express News Service

The revamped 3 km-long Central Vista will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. A lowdown.

900 plus New light poles added along Rajpath, rows of trees, newly created parking bays, and the India Gate Precinct to ensure the area is always safe for visitors.

Infrastructure such as stormwater pipes, power cables, transmission cables for Doordarshan, and other important conduits are consolidated in underground trenches enabling efficient and easy periodic maintenance.

16.5 km Pedestrian walkways added along Rajpath, across the lawns, along the canals, and at the India Gate Precinct.

All amenity blocks and underpasses have ramps with railings at suitable heights for safe use by children and the specially-abled.

Modular bleachers are proposed for Republic Day seating arrangements, saving time and effort in setting up and dismantling, and reducing damage to the lawns.

The Rajpath that wasn’t

When the layout of the British imperial capital in Delhi was being drawn in the 1910s, Edwin Lutyens, the architect of New Delhi, proposed a different alignment of the main or triumphal avenue now known as Rajpath. In the initial plan, the origin of the boulevard was Viceroy’s House proposed at Malcha village but it would terminate at the Jama Masjid in Shahjahanabad instead of Irwin Amphitheatre, which was later renamed as National Stadium after Independence.

However, Lutyens’ idea was not accepted by the Delhi Town Planning Committee set up in 1912 to plan, develop and design the new city. Later, the location of the Viceroy’s or Government House (Rashtrapati Bhavan) was also changed to Raisina Hills. Thus, the iconic Rajpath came into being.

The road, originally named as ‘Kingsway’, with sprawling lawns and water channels on both sides, India Gate and canopy is now referred as the Central Vista, the venue for the annual national celebration; Republic Day Parade during which military prowess and cultural pageantry is showcased.