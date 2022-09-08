Home Nation

Sonali Phogat death: Goa minister says everything happening in state shouldn't be linked to tourism

"Drugs is a serious concern and the state government is strictly working to check the menace," he said adding that "we cannot connect everything to tourism."

Published: 08th September 2022 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Sonali Phogat

BJP leader Sonali Phogat (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

PANAJI: Against the backdrop of BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death in Goa, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Thursday said everything happening in the coastal state should not be linked to tourism.

Talking to reporters in Panaji, Khaunte also expressed concern over the drug menace and said they want tourists to act responsibly in the beach state.

Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star and contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", died in Goa last month. The state police have arrested five people and booked two of them on charges of murder.

Khaunte said, "The incident like the death of Sonali Phogat should not be linked to the tourism industry and its prospects."The police department is investigating Phogat's death. Let the investigation reveal the truth behind her death," he said. Every time something happens in Goa, it is being linked to the tourism industry, he said.

"Drugs is a serious concern and the state government is strictly working to check the menace," he said adding that "we cannot connect everything to tourism."

Tourism is the backbone of Goa, he said. "We want tourists to come and enjoy in the state but act responsibly," the minister said.

The Goa government is working to ensure tourism in the state moves in the right direction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Sonali Phogat Death in Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte Not linked to tourism
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp