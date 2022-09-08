Sonali Phogat death: Probe on right track, says Goa CM; Kejriwal visits late BJP leader's family

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he has full faith in the state police department that is investigating the alleged murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat last month.

The chief minister's statement came hours after a court in Goa granted bail to Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies Restaurant, who was arrested under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Phogat was last seen in that restaurant along with two accused hours before she was brought dead to a hospital in Anjuna in North Goa.

Nunes was amongst the five persons arrested in connection with the case.

Talking to reporters, CM Sawant said, "I have full faith in my police department. At present, I don't want to discuss any investigation about this case."

"The investigation in this case is on the right track," he said.

Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in Haryana and a contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state with two of her male companions.

The family members of Phogat are demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into her death.

Sawant said that the state authorities have sealed Curlies Restaurant while cracking down on the drug peddlers as three suppliers have been arrested.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met family members of Phogat and demanded that a CBI probe be ordered into her death.

Phogat had died in Goa last month and her death is being treated as a case of murder.

Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann went to the farmhouse of Phogat and expressed grief over the death.

Both leaders spoke to Phogat's brother-in-law Kuldeep Phogat.

Talking to the media, Kejriwal said the family members were not satisfied with the ongoing investigation.

He said they were feeling that somewhere an attempt is being made to save the culprits in this case.

The case be handed over to the CBI for an impartial probe, Kejriwal said, adding that various doubts are emerging in the probe.

Kejriwal said there is a BJP government in Goa and Haryana and it is not difficult to order a CBI inquiry.

The family members of Phogat have already been pressing for a CBI probe.

Phogat, 43, had died some hours after her arrival in Goa.

Phogat and her aides had partied at the Curlies restaurant in Goa on August 22 night.

Phogat, a former TikTok star and a contestant on the reality TV show "Bigg Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa district on August 23, a day after arrival in the coastal state.

Her two aides have been charged with murder by the Goa Police.

Phogat was administered methamphetamine, and some left-over drug was recovered from the restaurant's washroom, police had earlier.

The Haryana government had earlier written to the Goa government, requesting it to recommend a CBI probe.

Haryana's move came after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured Phogat's family members in this regard.

