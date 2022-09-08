'Trade with Russia to get stronger, need to end Ukraine war soon': Modi

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Russia are partners in the field of energy and they can also strengthen cooperation on Arctic subjects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

He added that there is, however, need to end the conflict in Ukraine, which can be done through dialogue and diplomacy.

Modi was virtually addressing the 7th Eastern Economic Forum, being organised at Vladivostok in Russia. It was also attended in person by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The Ukraine conflict and the Covid pandemic have impacted supply chains across the world,’’ said Modi, adding that “India has supported peaceful efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.” Modi also spoke about India’s interest in expanding trade ties, connectivity and investments with Russia.

“India is keen to strengthen its partnership with Russia on Arctic subjects. There is immense scope for cooperation in the field of energy. India has also made significant investments in the Russian far east in the fields of pharmaceuticals and diamonds,” he said, mentioning improvement in connectivity between India and Russia too.

“Whether we talk about the International North-South Corridor, the Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor or the Northern Sea Route, connectivity will play an important role in the development of our relations,” he said.

Russia, Modi said, can become an important partner for the Indian steel industry through coking coal supply.

“We can also have cooperation in the mobility of talent. Indian talent has contributed to the development of many resource-rich regions of the world. I believe that the talent and professionalism of Indians can bring about rapid development in the Russian Far East,” he added.

Speaking about India’s principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Modi said today, events in one part of the globe affect the entire world. Talking about bilateral cooperation in Russia’s Far East, Modi recalled his in-person participation in the Eastern Economic Forum in 2019, when he had announced India’s “Act Far East” policy.

“As a result, India’s cooperation with various sectors in Russia’s Far East has increased. Today, this policy has become an important pillar of the India-Russia special strategic partnership,” he said.

Meanwhile, Putin in his address said that the world has changed in 2022.

“With the military action in Ukraine, global economic crisis, and shift in energy crisis, the world has split into countries friendly and unfriendly towards Russia. We have more friendly nations. The Far East is becoming an important pathway to end the multipolar world,’’ Putin said, adding that the West, which was keen to send out grains from Ukraine, has mostly diverted it to developed nations.

“Out of the 87 shipments of wheat sent out of Ukraine, only two have reached the poor nations,’’ Putin said.

