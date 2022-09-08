Tribal languages to be part of Chhattisgarh school curriculum  

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a bid to promote regional identity, the Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday has decided that now all government schools will teach Chhattisgarhi and tribal dialects once a week to nurture the language.

Also, to support and encourage regional games, the Bhupesh Baghel-led government has announced plans to organise ‘Chhattisgarhiya Olympic Games’ that will include locally-played games among other sports later this year.

When chief minister Baghel invited the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 27 at his official residence to get the feel of cultural sentiments associated with the local festivals, he evidently intended to convey how the Chhattisgarh government has fostered local culture and traditions in an attempt to bring out regional pride among the people.

Baghel has not just adopted the annual practice of celebrating local festivals like Teeja, Hareli, Govardhan puja, Pola at his official residence but also declared holidays on these days.

A couple of years ago, the state formed the ‘Chhattisgarh Culture Council’ to safeguard the folk art, customs and traditions of the state.

The council will also promote and safeguard literature, music, dance, theatre, paintings and sculpture, cinema and tribal and folk arts of the state.

The state had earlier taken the decision to prepare textbooks in local dialects Gondi and Halbi. To preserve indigenous cuisine of Chhattisgarh, the state government decided to open ‘Garhkaleva’, an eatery centre, in every district.

“However, all these activities should be conducted in an organised manner so as to achieve the best possible results on preserving the art, traditions, dialects and culture of the state. We can recall the glorious history and culture of our soil,” said Baghel.

