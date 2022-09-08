Union Cabinet approves Rs 27,360 crore scheme to develop PM SHRI schools 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unwrapped a centrally-sponsored PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme to raise the quality of education, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the project with an outlay of Rs 27,360 crore. It will cover more than 14,500 schools across the country.

Select schools managed by the Union/state governments and local bodies will be strengthened to be upgraded as ‘PM SHRI schools’. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Wednesday criticised the scheme, saying it was like a drop in the ocean.

“Over 14,000 schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas, will be strengthened to emerge as PM-SHRI schools,” education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

“PM SHRI schools will showcase all components of the National Education Policy 2020, act as “exemplar schools” and offer mentorship to other schools in their vicinity,” he said.

The schools will be selected through a three-stage process, which will see them competing with each other. To join the fray, schools must apply through an online portal, which will be opened once every quarter, for the first two years from the launch of the scheme.

In the first of the three-stage process, states or Union Territories will agree to implement the National Education Policy 2020 in its entirety and the Centre will commit to supporting the schools run by the states and UTs in achieving the specified quality norms.

In the second stage, a pool of schools eligible to get the PM-SHRI tag will be created based on adherence to prescribed benchmarks. In the final stage, the schools from the pool will compete to fulfill certain challenging conditions.

Will benefit more than 18 lakh students

The scheme is expected to directly benefit more than 18 lakh students. Of the Rs 26,370 crore earmarked for the scheme, Centre’s share will be Rs 18,128 crore for a period of five years.



