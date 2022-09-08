Home Nation

US issues 82,000 student visas to Indians, highest ever globally in 2022

International student mobility is central to U.S. diplomacy, and nowhere is the contribution of students bigger than in India, says Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs Don Heflin.

Published: 08th September 2022 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Students celebrating in Kochi after CBSE Class X examination results were announced on Friday. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The US Mission in India has issued a record-breaking 82,000 student visas in 2022, higher than any other country, comprising nearly 20 per cent of all international students studying in the United States, according to an official statement.

"We are happy to see so many students were able to receive visas and reach their universities after the delays caused in previous years by the COVID-19 pandemic. We issued over 82,000 student visas this summer alone, more than in any previous year," US Charge d'Affaires Patricia Lacina said on September 6.

The US Embassy in New Delhi and four Consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai prioritized the processing of student visa applications from May to August to ensure that as many qualified students as possible made it to their programs of study in time for scheduled start dates.

"This shows that the United States remains for most Indian families the most sought-after country for higher education. It also highlights the important contributions Indian students make to both our countries as they build life-long connections with American peers to maintain and grow international partnerships, working collectively to address current and future global challenges," Charge d'Affaires said further.

According to the statment, Indian students comprise nearly 20 per cent of all international students studying in the United States, with the Open Doors report in 2021 showing there were 167,582 students from India in the 2020-2021 academic year.

"We are thrilled to have done our part to help Indian students pursue a top-notch education. Hopefully, there are a lot of happy students and parents out there. International student mobility is central to U.S. diplomacy, and nowhere is the contribution of students bigger than in India. Here's wishing this year's group of students the best of luck in their studies!" Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs Don Heflin has said.

The US has remained open and welcoming to international students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the US government and U.S. higher-education institutions implemented measures to safely welcome international students in person, online, and via hybrid learning methods, guaranteeing that opportunities and resources to international students remained robust. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Mission in India 82000 student visas in 2022 US Charge d'Affaires Patricia Lacina
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp