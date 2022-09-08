Home Nation

Yakub Memon grave 'beautification' irks BJP; Mumbai police order probe 

A DCP level police officer will probe how the LED lights and marble tiles came to "adorn" the terror convict's grave, an official said.

Published: 08th September 2022 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Yakub Memom. (File Photo)

Yakub Memom. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A controversy has erupted over the burial place of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon in Mumbai, with the ruling BJP claiming the grave was "beautified" and attempts made to turn it into a shrine of sorts.

Mumbai police swung into action on Thursday, removing the LED lights put around the grave of the terror convict, who was hanged at Nagpur jail in 2015 and buried at the Bada Qabrastan in south Mumbai.

A DCP level police officer will probe how the LED lights and marble tiles came to "adorn" the terror convict's grave, an official said.

While some Maharashtra BJP leaders claimed the grave was converted into a tomb while Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister, the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena said the whole issue was an attempt to divert people's attention from more important issues like inflation and unemployment.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Thackeray should apologise to the people of Mumbai and Maharashtra for this "beautification" attempt of the grave of a person responsible for killing 250 people.

Another local BJP leader said NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should also apologise over the issue.

A police official said halogen lights were installed in the Bada Qabrastan on the occasion of Badi Raat (Shab-e-Barat) and have been removed by the Qabrastan trustees.

Shab-e-Barat is a major celebration for the Muslim community is also known as the night of fortune and forgiveness. The marble tiles around Memon's grave were put up three years ago, he said. There are 13 other graves at the place, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon Grave beautified BJP Bada Qabrastan Tomb Uddhav Thackeray Probe
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp