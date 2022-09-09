Home Nation

Allahabad HC takes suo moto notice of fire at Lucknow hotel

Four guests were killed and close to a dozen were injured when a fire broke out at a hotel located in the posh Hazratganj area of the city on Monday morning.

Published: 09th September 2022 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Fire Brigade personnel try to evacuate people after a fire broke out in a hotel in Hazratganj area of Lucknow, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

Fire Brigade personnel try to evacuate people after a fire broke out in a hotel in Hazratganj area of Lucknow, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has taken suo moto cognisance of a recent fire incident at a hotel that led to the death of four guests and expressed anguish on the failure of the authorities to check the construction of high-rise buildings without proper clearance.

Four guests were killed and close to a dozen were injured when a fire broke out at a hotel located in the posh Hazratganj area of the city on Monday morning.

The Lucknow bench of the court directed the vice-chairman of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the chief fire officer (CFO) to furnish before it the details of buildings constructed in the city without taking proper NOC from the fire department.

The order was passed by the division bench comprising Justice Rakesh Srivastava and Justice B R Singh.

The bench took on record several media news reports relating to the incident in the Hazratganj area.

The court also took note of Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jackob's statement in the media that the hotel had got NOC from the fire department while the building had no appropriate fire management system.

It expressed concerns as to how the hotel was allowed to run without a fire exit in the building.

In its order, the court asked the development authority vice-chairman to clarify as to how many buildings are in the city which should not have been granted fire NOC but they managed to obtain it.

The court also asked the vice-chairman the details of buildings running commercial activities in areas where ambulance and fire brigade vehicles can't reach.

The court summoned the vice-chairman on September 22 along with the details and asked the chief fire officer the details of those buildings which do not have proper exit and the necessary equipment to meet the situation in case of fire.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad High Court Lucknow Fire
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp