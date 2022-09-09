Home Nation

Anubrata Mondal acquitted by court in Mangalkot violence case

The TMC leader is at present in judicial custody following his arrest on August 11 by CBI in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

TMC's Anubrata Mondal

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal being arrested in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal and 13 others were acquitted on Friday in a 2010 case of violence at Mangalkot in Birbhum district by an MP/MLA court here on Friday.

Mondal and the 13 others were accused in the case of political violence in March, 2010, in which some people were injured.

The judge of the MP/MLA court acquitted Mondal and the others for want of evidence.

The prosecution could not prove from the testimonies of witnesses that the accused were present in the scene of violence, the court held.

It was alleged that a few activists of the then ruling CPI(M) were injured in a clash with TMC supporters at a village in Mangalkot.

Following his acquittal, Mondal claimed that he had been framed in the case.

The TMC leader is at present in judicial custody following his arrest on August 11 by CBI in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

