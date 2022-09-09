BJP rejigs team, appoints 15 state incharges; Tawde in Bihar and Mangal Pandey in Bengal

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A month after a dramatic break-up with the JD-U, the BJP on Friday appointed Vinod Tawde as the new state in-charge of the party replacing Union minister Bhupendra Yadav. The party has also appointed Harish Dwivedi as the co-in charge for Bihar.

Total 15 new incharges have been appointed.

Party sources said the new appointments came following wide consultations in the aftermath of the break-up with the JD-U. Vinod Tawde is a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and is considered an ace party strategist.

“In the next few days, a new state unit chief will also be announced,” said a source. The BJP also appointed the party’s state in-charges and co-in charges for 14 other states, including poll-bound Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Punjab.

According to an official list, Om Prakash Mathur has been made new state in-charge of poll-bound Chhattisgarh with Nitin Nabin (MLA Patna) as co-in charge. Similarly, Tarun Chug is the pick for Telangana and Arvind Menon his deputy. Arun Singh has been again appointed the state in-charge of poll-bound Rajasthan and Vijay Rahtatkar as co-in charge.

P Muridhar Rao is the new state in-charge in Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Munde and Ram Shankar Katheria are the co-in charges.

An official notification said former Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey has been appointed party’s state in-charge of West Bengal and Amit Malviya (BJP national IT in-charge) and Asha Lakra as co-in charges.

Dr Sambit Patra is the new state in-charge of northeast states while Rituraj Sinha is the co-in charge.

Dr Mahesh Sharma, MP, has been made state in-charge of Tripura while former Gujarat CM Vijaybhai Rupani is the party’s state in-charge of Chandigarh.

Dr Radha Mohan Aggarwal is the state in-charge of Lakshadweep. For Kerala unit, Prakash Javedkar is the state in-charge and Dr Radha Mohan Aggarwal is the co-in charge.

Laxmikant Bajpai, MP, has been appointed the party’s state in-charge of Jharkhand while former Tripura CM Biplab Deb is the state in-charge of Haryana.

Vinod Sonkar, MP, is the state in-charge of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

A senior BJP leader said that appoint state incharges and co-incharges had been “pending for quite some time and care has been taken to accommodate different leaders”.

State-wise Incharges

Bihar: Vinod Tawde

Jharkhand: Laxmikant Bajpai

Chhattisgarh: Om Mathur

MP: P Muralidhar Rao

Rajasthan: Arun Singh

Haryana: Biplab Deb

Punjab: Vijaybhai Rupani

Kerala: Prakash Javadekar

Tripura: Mahesh Sharma

North-East: Sambit Patra

