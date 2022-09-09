Chhattisgarh gets five new districts in eight days

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will inaugurate two new districts Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur and Sakti as the as 32nd and 33rd administrative districts, respectively, on Friday.

Last week, Baghel had inaugurated Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan- Gandai districts. He had also sanctioned development works for the new districts.

Chhattisgarh was carved out from Madhya Pradesh in 2000 with 16 districts. The earlier BJP regime led by Raman Singh had created 11 new districts during 2003-2018 period. When Congress took over in December 2018, the state had 27 districts. The Baghel government has so far created six new districts, starting with Pendra-Gaurelaa-Marwahi in February 2020.

The new districts will offer better opportunities for health and education, enhanced connectivity and implementation of welfare schemes and bring the administration closer to the people, Baghel said.

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will inaugurate two new districts Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur and Sakti as the as 32nd and 33rd administrative districts, respectively, on Friday. Last week, Baghel had inaugurated Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan- Gandai districts. He had also sanctioned development works for the new districts. Chhattisgarh was carved out from Madhya Pradesh in 2000 with 16 districts. The earlier BJP regime led by Raman Singh had created 11 new districts during 2003-2018 period. When Congress took over in December 2018, the state had 27 districts. The Baghel government has so far created six new districts, starting with Pendra-Gaurelaa-Marwahi in February 2020. The new districts will offer better opportunities for health and education, enhanced connectivity and implementation of welfare schemes and bring the administration closer to the people, Baghel said.