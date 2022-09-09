Home Nation

In video: Man tries to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Hyderabad

Sarma hit out at Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief has only been involved in the dynasty politics.

Published: 09th September 2022 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 08:32 PM

Screengrab of the man who tried to confront Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mic on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: At a rally in Hyderabad on Friday, a man tried to confront Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mic installed on the stage.

However, the people on the stage quickly overpowered the man.

Sarma is on a visit to Hyderabad to participate in various programmes including Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra.

Earlier on Friday, the Assam CM paid a visit to the Mahalaxmi temple in the city.

Meanwhile, Sarma hit out at Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief has only been involved in the dynasty politics.

"Chief Minister KCR speaks about BJP-free politics but we speak about dynasty-free politics. We still see pictures of his son and daughter in Hyderabad. Country's politics should be free from dynastic politics," Sarma told ANI.

"A government should be for the country, for the people, but never for a family. The country has a liberal front and an orthodox one and polarisation between the two has always existed," he added.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti has invited Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Udupi seer Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari to visit Hyderabad for the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra. Earlier, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Tuesday staged a bike rally in Tankbund in Secunderabad as a mark of protest against the Telangana government for preventing the immersion of Ganesh idols on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers his blessings on the people. People worship Lord Ganesha in their homes, temples and pandals. 

