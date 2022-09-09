Indo-Pacific takes centrestage at India-Japan 2+2  

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The second 2+2 meeting between India and Japan kicked off in Tokyo on Thursday. External Affairs Minister, Dr Jaishankar, threw light on the complex global environment, amid which India and Japan are committed to promoting a rules-based order.

“The 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Meeting takes place in the backdrop of a complicated global environment. We are two nations committed to promoting a rules-based order, ensuring respect for international law and norms, and safeguarding the global commons,” Dr Jaishankar said.

The meeting was held between Jaishankar and Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, and Japan’s Foreign Minister, Hayashi Yoshimasa and Japanese Defence Minister Hamada Yasukazu. India and Japan are to collaborate more closely on foreign policy and security.

“Our consultations in various formats have dwelt on the imperative of economic security. We are also working together on cyber security, 5G deployment and critical and strategic minerals. These were part of the agenda of our deliberations today,” Jaishankar added. Emphasis was given on the Indo-Pacific and there was talk of extending beyond the region too.

“We have a particular responsibility for ensuring a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific. That is done through a range of policies and mechanisms, including cooperation in the Quad framework, utilisation of ASEAN platforms and participation in bodies like ReCAAP,” he added.

Fighter exercise to firm up bilateral ties

India and Japan decided to hold the maiden “fighter exercise” of the Japanese Air Self-Defence Force and the Indian Air Force. As per Ministry of Defence sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Mr Yasukazu Hamada in Tokyo and “agreed that the early conduct of the inaugural fighter exercise will pave way for much greater cooperation and interoperability between the Air Forces of the two countries.” During the delegation-level talks, the two reviewed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation as well as regional affairs. “They acknowledged the importance of India-Japan defence partnership and the critical role it will play in ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific,” the MoD said

