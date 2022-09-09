Home Nation

INLD supremo OP Chautala invites Yechury, Pawar for Sep 25 rally, may invite Congress too

Chautala said he is also considering inviting Congress for the rally, which will be held in Fatehabad in Haryana.

Published: 09th September 2022 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: INLD patriarch Om Prakash Chautala on Friday invited CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar for his party's September 25 rally, to be attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Chautala said he is also considering inviting Congress for the rally, which will be held in Fatehabad in Haryana.

He met Yechury and Pawar here and formally extended the invitation to them for the rally, being held to mark the birth anniversary of his father and former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

JD(Secular) leader H D Deve Gowda, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik have also been invited to the rally.

"I met Yechury ji and Pawar ji and invited them for the September 25 rally, and I am confident both will attend the rally," Chautala told PTI.

"We are also considering inviting Congress and if required will also invite their leaders," he said.

INLD invitation would also be sent to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Chautala has claimed that people are fed up with the BJP and "an atmosphere against the ruling party at the Centre is building in the country".

"The September 25 rally will not only showcase opposition unity but also anger against the BJP government," he said, adding all "socialist" and erstwhile Janata Dal leaders should come on one stage.

The INLD has been organising public rallies on the birthday of its founder Devi Lal and inviting various leaders from opposition parties, other than the Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Om Prakash Chautala CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Sharad Pawar
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp