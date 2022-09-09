Main accused in murder of two Kolkata teens held; mothers seek death penalty

By PTI

KOLKATA: The prime suspect in the murder of two 17-year-old boys from Kolkata was arrested in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday morning, police said.

Satyendra Choudhury, the main accused in the twin murder case, was apprehended by a special team from Howrah railway station as he was trying to flee, a senior officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said.

Four alleged accomplices of Choudhury were earlier held in connection with the incident.

Family members of the two boys -- Atanu Dey and Abhisek Naskar -- said they would want Choudhury and others involved in the double murder be given death penalty.

"The police could not return Atanu. They could not prevent his murder. Now, my only wish is to see his tormentor and murderer getting death penalty," the grief-stricken mother told reporters who gathered at her home in Jagatpur locality of Baguihati.

"He (the prime accused) ran a bike repair shop in our locality, and was addressed as 'Kaku' (uncle) by Atanu. My son blindly trusted him when he promised to get Atanu a fancy second-hand bike. And he abducted my son and killed him. Such a person can be a threat to society if allowed to live," the mother maintained.

Naskar's mother said the two children could be alive had the police been proactive.

"If only the police had shown the same alacrity when we lodged the missing diary as it did in nabbing the accused, my child would have been alive. We want nothing short of a death penalty for the culprits," she stated.

State Congress president Adhir Choudhury met the grieving family members during the day.

He sought a probe to find out "what led the police to delay its proceedings".

On Thursday, TMC MP Sougata Roy, state fire minister Sujit Bose and Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor Firhad Hakim had visited the homes of the boys and promised action against the accused.

Roy had also castigated the police for "faltering in the investigation process".

Earlier, members of the BJP's women wing as well as CPI(M) activists had held separate demonstrations outside Baguiati police station on September 7.

Bodies of two boys were found at a morgue in Basirhat on September 6, almost a fortnight after they went missing.

The police later said that the duo was strangled to death.

Local police in the Malancha area of North 24 Parganas district had spotted the bodies on Basanti Highway and taken them to the morgue.

The state government had on Wednesday suspended the inspector in-charge and another officer of the Baguiati Police Station, where a missing complaint was lodged by the parents of the boys.

The case has now been handed over to the state CID.

