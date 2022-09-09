Nihangs kill Punjab youth for ‘smoking’ near Golden Temple, one arrested

Home Nation

Published: 09th September 2022

Golden Temple

Golden Temple (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A youth allegedly died in a scuffle with radical Nihangs near Golden Temple on Thursday after an argument over smoking, police sources said.

The police said while two suspects were on the run, another identified as Ramandeep had been arrested.

Police sources said a CCTV camera outside a hotel near the Golden Temple had captured the incident after which the accused was identified.

A case has been registered on the complaint of Balwinder Singh, father of the deceased, Harmanjit Singh.
This is the third incident involving religious violence in about a week.

Three days back, a dozen persons, including policemen, were injured in a clash between Nihangs and followers of Radha Soami Satsang Dera at Beas when the former allegedly tried to forcibly enter the Dera premises to graze cattle.

Prior to the Dera attack, a church was vandalised at a village in Taran Taran. Sources said Harmanjit Singh of Chatiwind village in Taran Taran district was smoking outside a hotel, some 800 m from the Golden Temple, on Wednesday.

An argument over smoking ensued between him and two Nihang Sikhs who were joined by two others. A scuffle followed in which Harmanjit was allegedly assaulted with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot.

The youth’s body kept lying near the hotel the entire night, sources said, adding the police took the body to the hospital in early morning.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said he died due to excessive bleeding.

“We have identified the three accused. One of them has been arrested,’’ he said.

Fateful night

The victim’s father said his son Harmanjit got a call on Wednesday night, after which he left for the Golden Temple to pay obeisance, saying he would return in the morning.

When Harmanjit didn’t return, he went in search and located his son’s bike and his body. 

