Home Nation

No garba entry without ID proof, says BJP minister in MP; rakes up 'Love Jihad' row

The decision has been taken to prevent people from entering garba venues after hiding their identities to indulge in ‘love jihad’, state’s culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur said.

Published: 09th September 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

abduction, love jihad

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  This Navratri, entry at garba pandals in Madhya Pradesh won’t be allowed without authentic identity proofs, state’s culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur said in Gwalior on Thursday.

The decision has been taken to prevent people from entering garba venues after hiding their identities to indulge in ‘love jihad’, Thakur added.

“Whoever comes to the garba pandals should possess authentic identity proofs. Without proper ID proofs, entry will not be allowed,” she said.

“Garbas had in the past turned into a big way to carry out love jihad activities, but now all concerned stakeholders have become alert about it. To ensure that nobody enters the venues by hiding real identity, identity cards will be checked,” she added, asking the event organisers to ensure strict implementation of the decision.

“This is a salaah (advice) as well as naseehat (instruction),” Thakur said.

This is not the first time Thakur has waded into a similar controversy. When she was the BJP MLA from Indore-III seat of Indore district in 2013, she had, ahead of the Navratri celebrations, demanded a ban on entry of non-Hindus, particularly Muslims, at the Garba venues, calling it an attempt to prevent Muslim men from seducing Hindu girls and women.

She had then demanded making Aadhar and other ID proofs mandatory for entering the venues by “posing as Hindus”.

In 2017, an umbrella group of Hindu festival organisers in Bhopal, the Hindu Utsav Samiti, had also asked the district administration to make possession of Aadhar cards necessary as identity proof to prevent the entry of non-Hindus at the festival venues.

Reacting to Thakur’s instructions, state Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that while ensuring measures to prevent entry of people hiding their actual identities at the garba events is acceptable, calling the venues as hubs of love jihad is deplorable.

Garbas, which form an integral part of Navratri celebrations in many parts of India, are organised all over Madhya Pradesh, but they are most popular in the Malwa-Nimar region, including Indore and adjoining districts.

Teen visits police to file rape case, beaten up

A 13-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly kept at a police station for a night and beaten up when she sought to file a rape case in Chhatarpur.

Three police officials were suspended on Wednesday over the incident which allegedly took place on Aug. 30. Babu Khan, accused of raping the girl, was arrested on Sept. 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
garba pandals Usha Thakur Love Jihad BJP
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp