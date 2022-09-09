Home Nation

President Droupadi Murmu meets tribal students from Tripura

President of India Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday interacted with a group of tribal children at Rashtrapati Bhavan and inspired them to do well in their areas of interest.

The children belonged to Great India Talent School Kanchanpara, Tripura, and had accompanied Madhu Pandit Dasa, chairman, Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The children showed their tribal culture and heritage by singing a traditional song and performing a tribal dance and presented Murmu with handcrafted gifts.

The students belonging to the Reang tribe study in GITS a free school run by Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Murmu appreciated Akshaya Patra’s feeding programmes that have impacted lakhs of children.

