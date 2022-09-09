Home Nation

Queen Elizabeth II death: India declares one-day mourning on September 11

After her coffin is brought back to London, the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral. 

Published: 09th September 2022 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (File photo| AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India on Friday declared one-day mourning on September 11 on the passing away of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on Thursday.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day of State Mourning on September 11th throughout India," reads a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On the day of Mourning, the statement mentions that the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last in Scotland.

Condolences poured in from around the world following the demise of the 96-year-old monarch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as a "stalwart of our times", saying she "provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people" and "personified dignity and decency in public life".

READ HERE | RIP Queen: Revisiting Elizabeth II's India tours, observations on country's richness, diversity

The Queen was not keeping well of late and was under medical supervision as doctors were "concerned for Her Majesty's health".

Buckingham palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

The Queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.

After her coffin is brought back to London, the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth II RIP Queen Queen Elizabeth death
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp