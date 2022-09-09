Queen Elizabeth II death: India declares one-day mourning on September 11

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India on Friday declared one-day mourning on September 11 on the passing away of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on Thursday.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day of State Mourning on September 11th throughout India," reads a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On the day of Mourning, the statement mentions that the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last in Scotland.

Condolences poured in from around the world following the demise of the 96-year-old monarch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as a "stalwart of our times", saying she "provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people" and "personified dignity and decency in public life".

The Queen was not keeping well of late and was under medical supervision as doctors were "concerned for Her Majesty's health".

Buckingham palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

The Queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.

After her coffin is brought back to London, the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral.

