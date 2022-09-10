At least seven dead after consuming spurious liquor in Uttarakhand

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Seven people have died after consuming spurious liquor in Phulgarh and Shivgarh villages under Pathri police station area of Haridwar.

It is suspected that ahead of the panchayat polls, some candidates distributed liquor to woo voters in Haridwar district. Senior police officials have reached the spot. But the administration has confirmed four deaths so far, while the death toll could rise as some other serious victims are still hospitalised, struggling for life.

Sources revealed that in Shivgarh, four people died and two deaths have been reported from Phulgarh. One more died in an adjoining village. According to the information received, Raju, Amarpal and Bhola, residents of Haridwar Phulgarh village, died after consuming spurious liquor. Meanwhile, later Manoj of the same village also died after consuming liquor under the same circumstances. Amarpal died at Jollygrant Hospital.

In Laksar's Phulgarh village, four people were rushed to a hospital after consuming raw liquor distributed by the candidates, where they died.

Many villagers, who did not wish to be named, expressed concern that "The illegal trade of raw liquor in Haridwar is continuously increasing. Panchayat election activities are fast here these days. In such a situation, raw liquor is being served in every village to woo voters and today's tragedy is the result of that, in which 7 people lost their lives.

Police have arrested two persons in connection with the case. Briefing about the incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "An inquiry has been ordered in the whole matter and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Excise inspector of the region along with the whole staff have been suspended". At the same time, Station officer of Pathri police station has also been suspended in the case.

In this regard clinical psychologist and de-addiction expert, Dr Mukul Sharma told TNIE, "If addicts do not get drugs in time, then there have often been cases of death because destruction has become the need of their body, so it takes a long time to quit and get rid of addiction".

