Badrinath trip: Four from Maharashtra die in accident

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Eight people were killed in three separate road accidents in the last 24 hours in Uttarakhand, four of them while travelling from Maharashtra to Badrinath Dham.

Four of the six passengers of a vehicle carrying devotees from Maharashtra were killed on the spot when the vehicle fell into a deep gorge while on their way to Badrinath Dham from Haridwar.

The two injured were admitted to a government hospital in Rishikesh.

Passers-by informed the police about the incident following which a police team along with SDRF team reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

In another incident, passengers in an SUV met with an accident at Bhatoli village of Pauri Garhwal. When the rescue team reached the crashed vehicle, it was found that both passengers had succumbed

to injuries.

DEHRADUN: Eight people were killed in three separate road accidents in the last 24 hours in Uttarakhand, four of them while travelling from Maharashtra to Badrinath Dham. Four of the six passengers of a vehicle carrying devotees from Maharashtra were killed on the spot when the vehicle fell into a deep gorge while on their way to Badrinath Dham from Haridwar. The two injured were admitted to a government hospital in Rishikesh. Passers-by informed the police about the incident following which a police team along with SDRF team reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation. In another incident, passengers in an SUV met with an accident at Bhatoli village of Pauri Garhwal. When the rescue team reached the crashed vehicle, it was found that both passengers had succumbed to injuries.