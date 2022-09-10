'Congress can only practice vote bank, appeasement politics': Shah hits out at Rahul

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday targeted Rahul Gandhi over the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, saying that the Congress leader had once said India is not a nation and is now out to “unite” the country wearing a “foreign-make” T-shirt.

Addressing the Rajasthan BJP’s booth functionaries, Shah said, “I want to remind Rahul baba and other Congress members about his speech given in Parliament. Rahul baba had said India is not a nation. Rahul baba, in which book have you read this?

This is the nation for which lakhs and lakhs of people have sacrificed their lives… The one who said India is not a nation is now on a yatra to unite India wearing foreign T-shirt,” he said, referring to the BJP’s swipe at the Congress leader for wearing a Burberry T-shirt reportedly costing over Rs 41,000.

Shah said Rahul is out to “connect” Bharat, but he needs to study Indian history first. Claiming the Congress “can only work for appeasement and vote bank politics,” the home minister hit out at the state government over the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal and the violence at Karauli.

He said the Congress will be left with nothing after the BJP forms government in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the only two states where it is in power on its own.

The home minister is on a tour to Rajasthan to galvanise the party cadres in the state.

Shah was in the state to address the valedictory session of a national-level meeting of the BJP’s OBC Morcha in Jodhpur, and the party’s booth-level workers at Jodhpur’s Dussehra Ground.

