Four of family killed after falling off flyover in Maharashtra as SUV hits their motorcycle

The driver of the SUV, Ganesh Adhav, was driving his vehicle at a great speed, and was later arrested by the police, an official said.

Published: 10th September 2022 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Four members of a family, including two minor brothers, were killed after they were tossed up in the air and fell off a flyover when a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) rammed into their motorcycle in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said.

The accident took place in Sakkardara area of the city around 9 pm on Friday.

The driver of the SUV, Ganesh Adhav, was later arrested by the police, an official said.

"Adhav was driving his vehicle at a great speed. When he reached the flyover, the SUV rammed into three motorcycles coming from the opposite direction," the official of Sakkardara police station said.

"Due to the impact, four members of a family who were going on one of the motorcycles got tossed up in the air and fell on the road below from the flyover. They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead," he said.

The deceased were identified as Vinod Khapekar (45), his mother Laxmibai (65), and his two sons aged five and eleven years, he said, adding that two others were injured in the incident and are being treated.

TAGS
Nagpur road accident Sakkardara area
