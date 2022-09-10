Lucknow dairy: I-T raids on lesser-known parties exposes 'donation scam'

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

New political scion on the horizon?

There is a new character in the ongoing verbal duel between the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party that has continued since their bitter divorce in 2019. The previous Lok Sabha polls have seen the two arch-rivals coming together after 24 years.

While BSP chief Mayawati has been taking on SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav on social media, this week it was her nephew Akash Anand who joined the exchange. After Akhilesh termed BSP a party controlled by a jailer sitting in Delhi, Anand hit back: The person who is talking about jailer and jail is the one whose `chacha' and `Rampur waale uncle' have not understood till now as to why is he not coming out of his AC room and whose party workers can not dare to ask him why he wakes up from sleep at 2 (in the noon).

"I don't know what confusion is Akhilesh Yadav Ji living in?", Anand said in another tweet. Is a new political scion on the horizon?

Lucknow's Own Jurassic Park

The state capital will have several new additions to the existing Janeshwar Mishra Park, which is spread over a whopping 275 acres. The first one of these would be a Perfume Park along the lines of a similar facility in Dubai. For the perfume park, Lucknow Development Authority has released the initial amount.

Besides, the vacant space of Janeshwar Mishra Park will also have a Jurassic Park and a Motion Park. Jurassic Park will have moving Dinosaurs made of old tyres. Both parks would have exhibits made of worn-off stuff to keep them environment-friendly. Visitors will have to cough an additional Rs 100 to visit

these parks, over and above Rs 10 entry fee for the JM Park.

Hidden treasure

The recent I-T raids on lesser-known parties to expose the 'donation scam' have come up with eye-opening discoveries. The raid in UP has exposed transactions worth Rs 425 crore by a party and its leader not many would be aware of -- Apna Desh led by Abdul Mabood Idrisi.

This gentleman also runs a watch repair shop in Sultanpur. It is alleged that Idrisi had made a person called Razzaq the state president of his party in Gujarat and maximum donations have come from the western state, which is being considered a bid to turn black money into white.

The I-T sleuths have taken droves of documents from Idrisi's place after a 16-hour search operation, say sources.

