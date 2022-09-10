Home Nation

Met department forecasts heavy rain in Bengal till September 14

The weatherman predicted very heavy rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal on September 11 and 12.

Published: 10th September 2022

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Met department on Saturday forecast heavy rain across West Bengal till September 14 due to the intensification of a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms across Gangetic West Bengal from Saturday till Monday and in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal between September 12 and 14.

Squally weather conditions with wind speed exceeding 45 kmph will prevail along and off the West Bengal-Odisha coasts over the next 36 hours.

The weatherman advised fishermen not to venture into deep seas from Saturday till Monday.

