Minor seeks donating liver to save father, SC asks UP to reply  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice in a writ filed by a minor seeking the court’s permission to donate his liver for saving the life of his critically ill father. The minor had approached the SC because only majors can donate their organs under Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act 1994. A bench led by CJI U U Lalit while posting the matter for Monday hearing has sought for presence of responsible officer from State of UP’s health department. In the meantime, the court has asked the minor to approach the concerned hospital, which may do preliminary tests on whether the minor be a donor and whether his donation would be feasible and permissible.