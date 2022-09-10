MP: After Uma Bharti's swipe at Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Kamal Nath asks her to join march

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Saturday invited senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti to join his party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which is being led by Rahul Gandhi.

On Friday, Bharti had claimed the decision on the march was a delayed one and would not benefit Gandhi.

Queried on this statement, Nath said, "I don't know why Uma Bharti ji said it was a delayed decision. I am inviting her to join Bharat Jodo Yatra."

On another statement of Bharti that those in power must take care of the struggle against inequality that is taking place in Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country, Nath said he agreed with her.

"There is need to pay attention to social justice as the country is culturally diverse. People from different social strata have been offering to challenge the BJP on this front and this will grow further till the next election," Nath asserted.

Gandhi has undertaken a 3,570-kilometre yatra to connect with people across the country while seeking to strengthen the Congress party, which has suffered successive electoral defeats in the last few years.

