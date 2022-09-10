Home Nation

MP: After Uma Bharti's swipe at Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Kamal Nath asks her to join march

On Friday, Bharti had claimed the decision on the march was a delayed one and would not benefit Gandhi.

Published: 10th September 2022 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Saturday invited senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti to join his party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which is being led by Rahul Gandhi.

On Friday, Bharti had claimed the decision on the march was a delayed one and would not benefit Gandhi.

Queried on this statement, Nath said, "I don't know why Uma Bharti ji said it was a delayed decision. I am inviting her to join Bharat Jodo Yatra."

On another statement of Bharti that those in power must take care of the struggle against inequality that is taking place in Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country, Nath said he agreed with her.

"There is need to pay attention to social justice as the country is culturally diverse. People from different social strata have been offering to challenge the BJP on this front and this will grow further till the next election," Nath asserted.

Gandhi has undertaken a 3,570-kilometre yatra to connect with people across the country while seeking to strengthen the Congress party, which has suffered successive electoral defeats in the last few years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Nath Uma Bharti Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi congress BJP
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp