Home Nation

Nation in anguish under BJP rule, says Pawar; NCP calls for opposition unity

Pawar alleged that the Modi government was "anti-farmer" and had also "failed" to tackle issue of unemployment. He also slammed the BJP over the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

Published: 10th September 2022 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the next round of assembly elections, the NCP on Saturday gave a clarion call for unity of anti-BJP forces and said that party chief Sharad Pawar would play an important role in this regard.

Addressing the extended working committee of the NCP here, Pawar alleged that the Modi government was "anti-farmer" and had also "failed" to tackle the issue of unemployment. He also slammed the BJP over the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

"I am surprised that the prime minister speaks of upholding the dignity of women and two days later the BJP government in the prime minister's home state reduced the sentence of those who committed atrocities against Bilkis Bano and her family," Pawar said.

The extended working committee of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also re-elected Pawar as the national president of the party.

The veteran leader said that farmers were looking forward to getting a good price for their paddy crop, but the government has imposed a 20 per cent export duty on rice and banned the export of broken rice.

"The nation is in deep anguish and we will have to take up these issues vigorously at every forum," Pawar said.

A draft political resolution moved during the meeting called for the unity of like-minded parties to fight against the BJP and its allies.

"Sharad Pawar has played an important role in bringing together these parties and putting up a united front to counter the NDA. We must strengthen this resolve and work towards the goal of opposition unity and make sure we achieve this successfully," the political resolution read.

Speaking on the political resolution, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said leaders across the political spectrum seek Pawar's counsel on issues of national importance and the veteran leader will play a key role in shaping the politics in the coming times.

Addressing the meeting, senior NCP leader P C Chacko slammed the Congress for remaining in the old mindset and failing to recognise the changed political scenario.

Chacko, a former Congress leader, said the Congress cannot win a single panchayat election in Uttar Pradesh and only Pawar could bring all opposition parties together.

Assembly elections are due in BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in December, while nine other states, including Rajasthan and Karnataka, will go to polls next year.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have also had talks with Pawar and the leaders have been pitching for opposition unity to take on the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCP BJP Sharad Pawar Bilkis Bano gangrape case
India Matters
Hyderabad Police and members of their Clues team at the electric bike showroom that caught on fire Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, several injured in fire at Secunderabad hotel after blast at e-bike showroom
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Health spend at 3.2 per cent of India's GDP, out-of-pocket expenses dip in FY19
United Nations (Photo | AP)
50 million people lived in 'modern slavery' last year: UN
RSS says Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra a ‘gimmick’

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • RAJU SUBBANAICKER
    Nation is not in anguish but the opposition leaders particularly those who are in the eyes of I T & ED and those who could not loot the public money as rulers are in anguish and spread lies among the people about BJP and its ministers. When then Defence minister said there is no money to strengthen our Military forces
    3 days ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp