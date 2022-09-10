Now, green clearance not needed for Research & Development plans

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In further relaxation of green norms, the environment ministry has now exempted Research & Development (R&D) activities at pilot scale carried out for the infrastructure projects from prior environment clearance needed under the law.

The decision was taken as the ministry has been receiving requests from project proponents for clarifying applicability of Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, 2006 for undertaking various research and development activities.

At present, such matters were referred on a case to case basis to the expert appraisal committee to address policy issues for taking a considered view on the same. However, the environment ministy in view of the receipt of other such representations seeking clarification on applicability of EIA notification 2006 for undertaking various R&D activities, examined the matter afresh in light of the earlier recommendations.

“Accordingly, it is hereby clarified that R&D activities on laboratory scale/pilot scale carried out for the projects or activities which are listed in the schedule to the EIA Notification 2006, as amended and where no commercial production is involved, are exempted from the requirements of prior EC, provided such activities are clearly mentioned as R&D activities in the consents obtained from the respective State Pollution Control Boards,” said a directive issued by the ministry.

The EIA Notification, 2006, divides all projects into two categories-Category A and Category B-based on potential impacts on environment, human health and natural and man-made resources. The projects include coal mining, hydropower, thermal power, roads, highways, ports and airports among others.

