Home Nation

Now, green clearance not needed for Research & Development plans

The environment ministry has been receiving requests from project proponents for clarifying applicability of Environment Impact Assessment notification, 2006 for undertaking R&D activities.

Published: 10th September 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Infrastructure

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In further relaxation of green norms, the environment ministry has now exempted Research & Development (R&D) activities at pilot scale carried out for the infrastructure projects from prior environment clearance needed under the law.

The decision was taken as the ministry has been receiving requests from project proponents for clarifying applicability of Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, 2006 for undertaking various research and development activities. 

At present, such matters were referred on a case to case basis to the expert appraisal committee to address policy issues for taking a considered view on the same. However, the environment ministy in view of the receipt of other such representations seeking clarification on applicability of EIA notification 2006 for undertaking various R&D activities, examined the matter afresh in light of the earlier recommendations.

“Accordingly, it is hereby clarified that R&D activities on laboratory scale/pilot scale carried out for the projects or activities which are listed in the schedule to the EIA Notification 2006, as amended and where no commercial production is involved, are exempted from the requirements of prior EC, provided such activities are clearly mentioned as R&D activities in the consents obtained from the respective State Pollution Control Boards,” said a directive issued by the ministry. 

The EIA Notification, 2006, divides all projects into two categories-Category A and Category B-based on potential impacts on environment, human health and natural and man-made resources. The projects include coal mining, hydropower, thermal power, roads, highways, ports and airports among others. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
environment clearance infrastructure projects Research & Development
India Matters
Proposed design of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (File Photo)
'Estimated cost for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya Rs 1,800 crore': Trust
Gandhi commenced his walk from Vellayani junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala leg of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' sees huge turnout, Shashi Tharoor emerges as a star
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Bhopal horror: Nagpur teen raped; forced by accused, his mother to have physical relationships with other men 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
Ahead of Kejriwal's town hall interactions, Gujarat Police 'raids' AAP office in Ahmedabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp