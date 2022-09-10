PAGD, other parties meet in Jammu; to form committee on non-locals as J&K voters

By PTI

JAMMU: A meeting convened by the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) here on Saturday decided to set up a committee to chalk out the future strategy on the issue of inclusion of "non-locals" in the electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by all the five constituents of the PAGD - NC, PDP, CPI(M), CPI and Awami National Conference - besides the Congress and several Jammu-based parties, including Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) and Dogra Sadar Sabha-led by former minister Gulchain Singh Charak.

PAGD chairperson and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah announced the decision on the formation of the committee after chairing the over three-hour meeting at his residence here.

"The main purpose was to discuss the issue of inclusion of non-locals in the voting list of Jammu and Kashmir. Charak Sahab put forward a suggestion that a committee should be formed," the former chief minister told reporters.

He said the meeting later unanimously decided to form the committee which will chalk out a future strategy on the issue.

Parties in J-K have opposed any inclusion of non-locals in the revised electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP has, however, slammed the NC, PDP and others for raking up the issue of "inclusion of non-local voters" and accused them of spreading propaganda to disturb the peace.

It has said there was no issue of "locals or non-locals" as the Constitution gives the right to every citizen to vote after attaining the age of 18.

