Home Nation

PAGD, other parties meet in Jammu; to form committee on non-locals as J&K voters

PAGD chairperson and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah announced the decision on the formation of the committee after chairing the over three-hour meeting.

Published: 10th September 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, PDP President Mehbooba and others during a all political party meeting in Jammu, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A meeting convened by the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) here on Saturday decided to set up a committee to chalk out the future strategy on the issue of inclusion of "non-locals" in the electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by all the five constituents of the PAGD - NC, PDP, CPI(M), CPI and Awami National Conference - besides the Congress and several Jammu-based parties, including Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) and Dogra Sadar Sabha-led by former minister Gulchain Singh Charak.

PAGD chairperson and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah announced the decision on the formation of the committee after chairing the over three-hour meeting at his residence here.

"The main purpose was to discuss the issue of inclusion of non-locals in the voting list of Jammu and Kashmir. Charak Sahab put forward a suggestion that a committee should be formed," the former chief minister told reporters.

He said the meeting later unanimously decided to form the committee which will chalk out a future strategy on the issue.

Parties in J-K have opposed any inclusion of non-locals in the revised electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP has, however, slammed the NC, PDP and others for raking up the issue of "inclusion of non-local voters" and accused them of spreading propaganda to disturb the peace.

It has said there was no issue of "locals or non-locals" as the Constitution gives the right to every citizen to vote after attaining the age of 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD Farooq Abdullah National Conference
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp