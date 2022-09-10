Home Nation

Pastor's 'Jesus is real God' remarks during meeting with Rahul: War of words start between Congress, BJP

The Congress accused the BJP of spreading mischief through its 'hate factory' and alleged that the ruling party has turned more desperate ever since the successful launch of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Published: 10th September 2022 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party workers participates in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress, in Kanyakumari district. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress and BJP were Saturday engaged in a spat over Rahul Gandhi’s conversation with controversial Christian priest George Ponnaiah in Tamil Nadu.

A large number of BJP leaders and cadres tweeted a video in which Rahul Gandhi is seen asking a group, “So, Jesus Christ is a form of God. Is that correct?”

To this a priest responds: “He’s the real God. God reveals him as a man, a human person, not like Shakti.”

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the video has insulted goddess Shakti ahead of Navratra.

During polls, Gandhi pretends to go to temples but his “anti-Hindu” face comes to the fore after elections are over, he alleged.

“Is this Bharat Jodo, denouncing one religion for the appeasement of the other? This Hindu hatred of Congress in general and Rahul Gandhi, in particular, is no more a clandestine affair,” Patra said.

ALSO READ | BJP marks three years in office with 'Jana Spandana' event, Irani lashes out at Rahul over his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

AICC communications head Jairam Ramesh said BJP’s “hate factory” is sharing tweets about Gandhi which have no links to the audio.

“An atrocious tweet from the BJP hate factory is doing the rounds. It bears no relation whatsoever to what is recorded in the audio. This is typical BJP mischief that has become more desperate after the successful launch of Bharat Jodo Yatra which is evoking such a huge response,” Ramesh tweeted.

ALSO READ | 'Facilities at campsites, containers basic; BJP trying to defame Bharat Jodo Yatra': Congress

“People who were responsible for the killing of Mahatma Gandhi and the murders of people like Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, MM Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh are raising questions! What a morbid joke! Such attempts to damage the spirit of Bharat Jodo Yatra will fail miserably,” Ramesh said in another tweet.

Targeting the Congress, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, said, “George Ponnaiah who met Rahul Gandhi says ‘Jesus is the only God unlike Shakti (and other Gods)’. This man was arrested for his Hindu hatred earlier - he also said ‘I wear shoes because impurities of Bharat Mata should not contaminate us’. Bharat Jodo with Bharat Todo icons.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi George Ponnaiah Jesus Christ Sambit Patra Bharat Jodo Yatra congress BJP Jairam Ramesh
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp