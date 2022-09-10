Home Nation

PM Modi speaks to British PM, conveys deep condolences over demise of Queen Elizabeth II

During the phone call with Truss, Modi also appreciated her contributions to the India-Britain bilateral relationship in her previous roles as Trade Secretary and Foreign Secretary.

10th September 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to British Prime Minister Liz Truss to congratulate her on assuming office and appreciated her role in furthering bilateral relations.

"The two leaders discussed various issues of bilateral interest including the progress in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030, ongoing FTA negotiations, defence & security cooperation, and the people-to-people ties between both countries," a statement from the External Affairs Ministry said.

The prime minister also conveyed deep condolences to the royal family and the people of the UK on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. Truss had assumed office as British Prime Minister on Tuesday.

During the phone call with Truss, Modi also appreciated her contributions to the India-Britain bilateral relationship in her previous roles as Trade Secretary and Foreign Secretary.

Both leaders committed to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Britain.

