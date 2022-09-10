Home Nation

Punjab: Sharpshooter Mundi, two others arrested in connection with Moosewala killing

On May 29 this year Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at Jawahar Ke village in Moga.

Published: 10th September 2022

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala with his mother. (File Photo | Facebook)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After well over three months since the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, sharpshooter Deepak Mundi wanted in connection with the murder was arrested along with two of his associates by the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police. The arrest was made in West Bengal while he was trying to flee to Nepal, police said.

Highly placed sources said Mundi was among the six shooters who fired at Moosewala while Kapil Pandit and Rajinder provided logistical support, including weapons and hideouts. After killing Moosewala, Mundi and accomplices fled to Gujarat. Since the Gujarat police was alerted about the murder, Mundi was separated from his accomplices after he fled to Maharashtra, from there to Madhya Pradesh,Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and finally to West Bengal. As UP Police was also put on the alert about his movements he crossed into Bihar.

"He was being guided by the master minds of the murder gangster Goldy Brar and Anmol Bishnoi from abroad as they were in touch with them through the signal app and thus accordingly he moved from place to place in order to evade arrest. Mundi was accompanied by Rajinder alias Joker and Kapil Pandit. They were staying in the village near the Indo-Nepal border in Baghdora of West Bengal for some time and were apprehended by the team of AGTF as the instructions were that he has to cross over into Nepal,’’ said a senior officer of
AFTF.

He said that all of them are being brought to Mansa in Punjab and will be produced in the court tomorrow as they have been flown down from Baghdogra to Delhi and from their being brought by road to Mansa.

Additional DGP (AGTF) of Punjab Police Parmod Ban told The New Indian Express that they conducted the operation with the help and assistance of central agencies and once the sharpshooter is brought back he and his associates will be questioned. He said Mundi along with two associates was caught near Nepal border in West Bengal.

With the arrest of Mundi, all the six sharpshooters have been neutralised as two were shot dead by the Punjab Police in an encounter near Amritsar some time back and all the other four now arrested, as the police had identified six shooters who formed two modules to eliminate the singer. Of these, Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sersa were arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police while Manpreet Singh and Jagrup Singh Roopa were killed by the Punjab Police and now Mundi arrested by Punjab Police.

On May 29 this year Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at Jawahar Ke village in Moga.

Meanwhile, in a related development Punjab Police have arrested 25-year-old Manpreet Singh alias Bhima of  Doraha in Ludhiana  a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang who had given shelter to shooters Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Singh alias Manu Kussa at his Kharar house before they killed singer Sidhu Moosewala, also 11 pistols, three bullets and a BMW car were seized from him. He was arrested near the Christian School T-point in Kharar and an Arms Act case registered against him at the Kharar City police station on September 9.

