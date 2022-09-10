Supreme Court stays ongoing demolition of Goa's Curlies restaurant

Home Nation

The restaurant's counsel claimed the relevant regulations were not applicable as the building was in existence prior to 1991.

Published: 10th September 2022 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Demolition of 'Curlies' restaurant at Anjuna beach underway for alleged violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, in Goa, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the demolition of Goa’s Curlies restaurant which came into controversy after Haryana BJP leader and social media influencer Sonali Phogat’s death. 

Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) had commenced the demolition after National Green Tribunal (NGT) on September 6, 2022 had dismissed an appeal filed by the owner, Linet Nunes, challenging the same. On NGT’s dismissal, Nunes had approached SC challenging the demolition due to CRZ violations. 

A bench of CJI U U Lalit, S R Bhat and P S Narasimha however granted the relief subject to the hotel suspending commercial operations till the matter is heard by the bench on September 16, 2022. The court also made it clear that the demolition could certainly go on any other unauthorised constructions other than the specified survey number and also issued notice to the state of Goa and GCZMA.

“There shall be stay of demolition with respect to structures standing on Survey No.42/10 subject to the appellant not undertaking any commercial activity in or with respect to said structure,” the bench said in its order. It also asked GCZMA to enclose all the reports in connection with the matter as well as the pictures and plans on or before September 14, 2022.

For the owner Linet Nunes, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi submitted that the structure was in existence prior to 1991. Saying that if adjourned, the property won’t remain since the demolition is already on, the SC while staying demolition asked for communication of its order immediately to authorities. 

