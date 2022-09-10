Home Nation

UP: Dog owner detained for questioning after pet bites man' private parts

In the complaint submitted to the police regarding the incident of the dog bite, Sankalp Nigam (who was bitten by the dog) said on September 3, at around 10.30 pm, he was coming from a 'jaagran'.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A dog owner here has been detained for questioning after his pet bit the private parts of a person, police said on Saturday.

SHO of Krishna Nagar Police Station Alok Kumar Rai told PTI, "A case has been registered against the dog owner Shankar Pandey, and he has been detained for questioning. The case has been registered under section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (negligent conduct with respect to animals)."

As he reached near the house of Shankar Pandey, Shankar's dog bit him badly on his private parts.

However, the dog owner Shankar did nothing to help him, Sankalp Nigam said.

"The applicant (Sankalp Nigam) in a difficult condition reached his home, and then drove to Lok Bandhu Hospital. Seeing my health, the doctors there, referred me to KGMU. For two days, I was admitted at the KGMU, and doctors there said that the treatment will continue for a long," he said.

Sankalp Nigam in his complaint also urged that the dog owner should assist him.

Police said Sankalp Nigam and Shankar Pandey are neighbours, and that Nigam used to frequently visit Pandey's home, police said, adding that the case was registered on September 8.

