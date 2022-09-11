Cheetahs to arrive in MP's Kuno National Park from Namibia on September 17

By PTI

SHEOPUR: Cheetahs will arrive in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno-Palpur National Park from Namibia on September 17 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release them in specially built enclosures the same day, state forest minister Vijay Shah said.

September 17 is also the birthday of Prime Minister Modi.

After overseeing preparations made at the Kuno-Palpur National Park (KNP) for the ambitious cheetah re-introduction programme, Shah on Saturday expressed hope that the project will increase tourist footfall and boost employment opportunities for people in the region.

"The cheetahs being brought from Namibia (in southern Africa) will reach Kuno-Palpur on September 17. The felines will stay in smaller enclosures during the quarantine phase before being shifted to the bigger one," Shah said.

Meanwhile, speaking in Gwalior, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said it is not an easy project to reintroduce cheetahs in another country.

The re-introduction of cheetahs is a historic occasion not only for India but for the entire world, he said.

"The shifting of cheetahs, tigers or lions is not an easy task as very few such projects have been successful in the world. The climate at Kuno-Palpur sanctuary is perfect for the cheetahs," Scindia said.

Cheetahs went extinct in India in 1952.

The 'African Cheetah Introduction Project in India' has been underway since 2009 and it picked up speed in the last few years.

SHEOPUR: Cheetahs will arrive in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno-Palpur National Park from Namibia on September 17 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release them in specially built enclosures the same day, state forest minister Vijay Shah said. September 17 is also the birthday of Prime Minister Modi. After overseeing preparations made at the Kuno-Palpur National Park (KNP) for the ambitious cheetah re-introduction programme, Shah on Saturday expressed hope that the project will increase tourist footfall and boost employment opportunities for people in the region. "The cheetahs being brought from Namibia (in southern Africa) will reach Kuno-Palpur on September 17. The felines will stay in smaller enclosures during the quarantine phase before being shifted to the bigger one," Shah said. Meanwhile, speaking in Gwalior, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said it is not an easy project to reintroduce cheetahs in another country. The re-introduction of cheetahs is a historic occasion not only for India but for the entire world, he said. "The shifting of cheetahs, tigers or lions is not an easy task as very few such projects have been successful in the world. The climate at Kuno-Palpur sanctuary is perfect for the cheetahs," Scindia said. Cheetahs went extinct in India in 1952. The 'African Cheetah Introduction Project in India' has been underway since 2009 and it picked up speed in the last few years.