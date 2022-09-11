Home Nation

Government focus is to promote sporting culture at grassroots, says UP CM Adityanath

Published: 11th September 2022 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BAGHPAT: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said a stadium could be built for every 10 villages to improve sports infrastructure across the state.

He said the government is establishing open gyms and sports fields in each village to promote sporting culture at the grassroots.

Interacting with sportspersons at Math avikala village here, Adityansaid the centre and the state government were encouraging those who are choosing sports as their career. The prime minister himself meets sportspersons who bring laurels to the country and boosts their morale, he said.

Adityanath arrived at the police lines in the district at around 10.35 am where he was welcomed by BJP leaders. From there, he travelled to Kisan Inter College in Mavikala village and interacted with sportspersons.

Later, he inaugurated a health ATM at a community health centre.

