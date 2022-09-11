Home Nation

'Improper': MVA on Shinde sharing stage with CJI Lalit amid SC hearing Shiv Sena factions' pleas

CJI Lalit was on Saturday felicitated at an event in Mumbai where Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was present. Shinde was also present on the occasion.

Published: 11th September 2022 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi allies on Sunday took a dim view of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sharing a stage with Chief Justice of India U U Lalit amid the Supreme Court hearing petitions of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and the CM camp.

State NCP president Jayant Patil, whose party is a constituent of the MVA along with the Sena and Congress, in a tweet said, "A serious case of challenging the legitimacy of the Eknath Shinde government is being heard by a Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court."

"In such a case, it is improper that Shinde shares stage with the Chief Justice of India. This is not as per protocol."

CJI Lalit was on Saturday felicitated at an event in Mumbai where Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was present.

Maharashtra CM Shinde, who was also present on the occasion, had said it was a proud moment for the state as its "son" became the Chief Justice of India.

Posting pictures of Saturday's event, Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant tweeted, "When legitimacy and legality of the Shinde-Fadnavis government is being examined by Hon'ble SC itself and not only the current state government but also the man heading it can be disqualified, the dais looks rather incongruous."

Shiv Sena spokesperson Arvind Sawant claimed nothing was happening these days as per norms, rules and law.

"This is the reason we say democracy is in danger," he added.

Shinde had led a revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership in June this year which resulted in the collapse of the Thackeray-led MVA government.

Later, Shinde was sworn in as the CM on June 30 along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

The Supreme Court recently referred to a five-judge bench the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and CM Eknath Shinde factions raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger and disqualification.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maha Vikas Aghadi Eknath Shinde U U Lalit Supreme Court Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Congress NCP
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp