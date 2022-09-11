Home Nation

India-Saudi collaboration holds promise of shared growth, prosperity: EAM Jaishankar

More than 18 per cent of India's crude oil imports are sourced from Saudi Arabia. During FY22 (April -December), bilateral trade was valued at USD 29.28 billion.

Published: 11th September 2022 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

By PTI

RIYADH: Underlining the importance of the strategic relationship between India and Saudi Arabia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday that the collaboration holds the promise of shared growth, prosperity, stability, security and development.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss ways to further strengthen relations between the two countries, addressed diplomats at the Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh this morning.

"Addressed diplomats at the Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh this morning. Underlined the importance of India-Saudi Strategic Relationship at a time when the world is at crossroads," he said in a tweet.

"Our collaboration holds promise of shared growth, prosperity, stability, security and development," he added in another tweet.

It is Jaishankar's first visit to Saudi Arabia as the External Affairs Minister.

During the visit, Jaishankar will co-chair with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud the first ministerial meeting of the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation (PSSC), established under the framework of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.

India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations reflecting the centuries-old economic and socio-cultural ties.

Saudi Arabia is India's fourth-largest trading partner.

More than 18 per cent of India's crude oil imports are sourced from Saudi Arabia. During FY22 (April -December), bilateral trade was valued at USD 29.28 billion.

During this period, India's imports from Saudi Arabia were valued at USD 22.65 billion and exports to Saudi Arabia were worth USD 6.63 billion.

The approximately 2.2-million-strong Indian community is the largest expatriate community in the Kingdom, according to the Indian embassy in Riyadh. The top leadership of both countries remained in close touch even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Saudi Arabia S Jaishankar Riyadh
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp